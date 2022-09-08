Man arrested following searches at a property

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland have arrested a 65-year-old man following searches at a property in the Limavady area today, Thursday 8th September.



A number of electronic items were seized under the Terrorism Act.



Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “Officers carried out an operation at an address in Limavady this morning, following an investigation into terrorist activity at the property.



“Subsequently, a 65-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of terrorism activity and has since been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for interview. Today’s arrest and search is part of an investigation into criminality linked to loyalist paramilitaries.



“We remain committed to investigating all aspects of criminality being carried out in local communities.



“We will continue to listen to the community and act on any information they provide us. I would ask anyone with information about any criminality to contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop serious crime.”



A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.