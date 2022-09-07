Road users warned of traffic delays because of air show

THE PSNI is advising road users to expect delays this weekend as the NI International Airshow returns to the beautiful north coast.

"Running on Saturday September 10 and Sunday September 11 from 11am to 6pm on both days, the coast road between Portstewart and Portrush will be closed from 8am to 7pm to facilitate the two-day event," explained a PSNI spokesperson.

"There will be disruption to traffic along the coast and delays are inevitable.

"We strongly advise the public to adhere to parking restrictions and to use the Park & Ride facilities available as this will help to alleviate congestion.

"Please also be considerate of local residents," the spokesperson added.

