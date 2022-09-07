Portrush Yacht Club to host Surfers Charity Ball

IT'S not just the air show that's taking place in Portrush this weekend.

That's because the hugely popular ‘End of Year Surfers Charity Ball’ is taking place in Portrush Yacht Club on Saturday.

Not just a social event, the evening acts as a fundraiser for the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and has raised over £7,000 in the last number of years.

That total is sure to be boosted this weekend for not only it is a sell-out but there are a huge range of top items up for auction and raffle.

Not least the chance to win four tickets to see the ever popular Westlife in either Belfast or Dublin - with a meet and greet with the boys thrown in for good measure!

Kian Egan from the band is himself a talented surfer and has provided what is sure to be one of the most sought after items on the night.

The 150 attendees lucky enough to have got a ticket will be treated to a performance by the legndary String Ninjas, along with the best of the local DJ community.

There is an active GoFundMe page for those who have missed out on a ticket to the ball, but would still like to be part of the donation efforts.



GoFundMe Link: Fundraiser by Martin Kelly: Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children (gofundme.com).



