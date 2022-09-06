The Chronicle - in shops now!

I know...

Hard to believe another week's gone.

Summer is now officially over, heralding the beginning of autumn and everything that comes with it.

The only thing that doesn't change is your local weekly newspaper keeping you up to date with all the goings-on in your area.

From news, to entertainment, to sport and all points in between, The Chronicle has you covered.

This week, our front page story relates to a claim by a local councillor that loyalist paramilitaries have community support for a petrol bombing campaign that is aimed at eradicating drugs from Coleraine's estates.

A secondary front page article suggests that strike action may be taken by some staff at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in a row over pay.

There's plenty more inside, including plenty of pics from the Portrush Raft Race, held at the weekend after an absence of several years.

In sport, there is all the usual reporting from the various football leagues as we preview Coleraine's weekend clash at home to Crusaders.

We also report on a major story at Royal Portrush Golf Club where Darren Clarke has presented his Senior British Open trophy to the club.

It will now sit proudly alongside the Claret Jug he handed over following his memorable Open victory at Royal St Georges in 2011.

We also preview a busy weekend of GAA club action in the Oak Leaf county and catch up with all the latest presentation days at our golf clubs.

But don't just take my word for it: go grab yourself a copy and have a read yourself...