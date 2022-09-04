Cost of living crisis kicks in

THE school summer holidays have put added financial strain on cash-strapped families across Causeway Coast and Glens, according to a Coleraine-based charity.

Samantha Boswell, Manager of Community Advice Causeway, said the extended school break had been a very difficult time for many and urged those struggling with with increasing costs of food, fuel, and energy to seek help.

She said: “Those most vulnerable or low-income families already find the summer holidays a stressful time which can lead to getting into debt to manage children’s expectations, this pressure is coupled with the sheer cost of having extra mouths to feed for two months.”

As children across Northern Ireland return to school, Community Advice Causeway and Advice NI are urging people to seek advice as many struggle to cope with the triple whammy of additional costs of summer holidays, the cost of living crisis and the increasing costs of school uniforms.

Advice NI’s money and debt service says that with Northern Ireland having longer summer holidays than England and Wales and more expensive school uniforms to buy, families here are hit harder.

Samantha added: “This year we are seeing added pressures with the cost of living crisis. Families are already struggling to deal with increased costs of food, fuel and energy.”

Community Advice Causeway’s debt and money advice service says the actual cost of summer really adds up when increased grocery bills, childcare costs and entertainment, including days-out, put a strain on the family purse.

Working parents are also hugely affected over the summer months by increased childcare and food costs.

Families report an average spend of £140 per week on childcare, which is the largest monthly bill – ahead of their mortgage or rent – for a third of families.

Over a quarter – 28% – report that they are struggling to meet the costs of childcare and 42% of parents report regularly having to use means other than their income to pay for childcare including savings, overdrafts, credit cards and even payday loans.

Samantha said: “We urge families struggling to cope with mounting financial strains over the summer months, whilst trying to cope with the cost of living crisis, to seek advice.



FREE ADVICE

“We can offer free and confidential debt advice, we can negotiate with your creditors and provide you with options to help deal with your debt.

“We advise everyone to have a benefit entitlement check carried out to ensure you are in receipt of all of the support you are entitled to.

“We can also make referrals to local foodbanks where necessary.”

Jonny Currie, Northern Ireland Lead for the Trussell Trust, which supports 22 food banks in the Province, including one in Coleraine, said: “Over 16,000 emergency food parcels were provided by Trussell Trust food banks in Northern Ireland from April to June this year - a 28% increase on the same period last year.

“As inflation continues to increase and rising bills are putting pressure on families across the region, our network expects the need for emergency food to rise further still, over the coming months and beyond.

“Our partnership with Advice NI is a vital support service for food bank users struggling with mounting debt.”

If you, or anyone you know, is struggling with debt, you don’t have to face it alone, contact Community Advice Causeway on 028 703 44817 to speak directly to an adviser between 9.30am and 5pm Monday – Friday, or email money@advicecauseway.com.

There are several downloadable information guides available on the Money Talks hub - https://www.adviceni.net/money-debt/money-talk

s-help-guides.