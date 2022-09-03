Garvagh Show this weekend

GARVAGH Clydesdale and Vintage Vehicle Club show is making a welcome return split over two dates.

This Saturday, September 3 there will be tractors, cars, motorbikes, steam engines and a pet show with the usual stalls, musical entertinment and children's activities.

On Saturday, September 10 the Clydesdale horses' competition will take centre stage for one year only, due to a clash with the European Ploughing Championships.

The Clydesdale show has been going for 20 years and is the largest show in Northern Ireland.

The judging will start at 10.30am with the brood mares and foals always very popular. Most of these young foals will be making their debut in the show ring.

Riding classes for Clydesdales have been introduced in recent years and are truly spectacular. Young novice horses will compete for a special Society Shield.

The young handlers' classes are always keenly contested as the winner will qualify to compete at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh next year.

Last year Craig Hanna took this award and went on to win the Supreme Championship titles in Scotland.

Driving Clydesdales are always popular and there will be farm carts, stallion carts and four wheel drays.

The highlight of the show will be the grand parade along Main Street led by Glebeview and Millcottage Clydesdale.