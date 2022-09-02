Raft Race - back with a splash!

THEY’RE set to sail this weekend - with a fair wind behind them!

Portrush Raft Race is back with a splash this coming weekend after being kept onshore due to the Covid pandemic.

And the organisers say they have been overwhelmed by the response from the business community from all over Northern Ireland for the event which has been moved to September from it’s original May Day weekend slot.

“Whilst Porter and Co were quick to sign up as the main sponsors and expressed delight in doing so, the donations and offers from companies from all over the province who’ve told us they’ve really missed their annual excursion to Portrush for the event have been amazing,” commented a spokesperson.

“To learn that companies, clubs and organisations from over 60 miles away are raising donations and hauling rafts all the way to Portrush for this is very gratifying.

“ The local business community has been equally enthusiastic and this is particularly illustrated with the array of prizes in the various categories of the event.

“ Just who will win the Best ‘Fancy dress’ award, the ‘furthest travelled’, the ‘funniest team’ or indeed ‘the most heroic failure’ will be revealed on the day but these and other categories will share an absolute plethora of prizes including paddleboards, restaurant vouchers, mini golf sessions, bottles of wine, speed boat trips and more.”

Compere Brian Moore is determined every contributor and sponsor will get mentions on the day.

“These people have gone through a horrendous two years and to come out the other side and show such generosity is amazing and I’ve no doubt the spectators will make their gratitude apparent on the day,” he said.

The Raft Race Weekend, of course, is all about families so expect to see parachutists, dancers, welly-wanging, stands, stalls, a kids’ zone, music with the Portrush Ukes, a live session with the Renagade Kings and much, much more.

It’s also worth remembering that all monies raised at the Raft Race Weekend are given to the RNLI who “ring fence” them to maintain the very busy Portrush Lifeboat Station.