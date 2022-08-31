Chronicle in the shops now!

The Chronicle this week leads with the story about the DUP Mayor Ivor Wallace attending a cross community GAA event in Limavady which is being seen as a reconciliation move after he refused to hold a reception for All Ireland winning Antrim junior Camogie team.

In other news we report that the Coleraine victim of a hit-and-run accident is being buried today and a local charity is growing increasingly concerned about the effects of the cost of living crisis.

And we have a special feature on the return home of the Coleraine captain of the RRS Sir David Attenborough - better known as Boaty McBoatface!

We have all the reports and pictures from local schools after the GCSE results and we have eight pages from the Last Saturday parades.

Meanwhile in sport we report on success for Garvagh Tug-of-War club as well as all the local action from football, GAA, golf, rugby, bowling and other sports.

Remember if it's happening it's in the Chronicle - don't miss out on your copy today!