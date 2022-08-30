The sky was the limit for Danielle

A COLERAINE woman whose father was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease and dementia on the same day has taken to the skies to raise vital funds for a cause close to her heart.

Train conductor Danielle Sharkey, from the town's Mountsandel area, embarked on a charity skydive with the Wild Geese in Garvagh last month.

The 29-year-old, whose dad Bill Dunlop was diagnosed with both conditions on the same day, said: “I was delighted to have this opportunity to raise awareness of MND.

“It was an experience and a half but I will not be rushing into doing it again. It was fantastic and scary at the same time but well worth the effort.

