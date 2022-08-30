The sky was the limit for Danielle

Plucky Coleraine woman inspired by her father to raise funds for vital research

The sky was the limit for Danielle
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Tuesday 30 August 2022 14:53

A COLERAINE woman whose father was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease and dementia on the same day has taken to the skies to raise vital funds for a cause close to her heart.
Train conductor Danielle Sharkey, from the town's Mountsandel area, embarked on a charity skydive with the Wild Geese in Garvagh last month.
The 29-year-old, whose dad Bill Dunlop was diagnosed with both conditions on the same day, said: “I was delighted to have this opportunity to raise awareness of MND.
“It was an experience and a half but I will not be rushing into doing it again. It was fantastic and scary at the same time but well worth the effort.

See this week's Chronicle for full story.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344