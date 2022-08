PLANNING approval for the redevelopment of Coleraine FC's stadium has been welcomed by club officials and local politicians.

The £16m scheme aimed at transforming the Showgrounds into a 6-8000-seat venue capable of hosting international fixtures was passed by Causeway Coast and Glens planning committee on Wednesday.

The plan also includes a brand new ‘community hub’ building on the town's Ballycastle Road and 3G training pitch.