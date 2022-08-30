Homeward bound

HE may skipper one of the world's most famous ships, guiding her through treacherous seas to conduct vital polar science.

But there's no danger of Captain Matthew Neill losing touch with his North Coast roots.

He's covered half the planet, been to places few have venture but on leave he'll likely be found surfing at Benone or Castlerock.

More than that, he's intent on using skills acquired with British Antarctic Survey to maintain a valuable legacy in his home town.

“Both my grandfathers were in the merchant navy. One of them worked on the coal boats in Coleraine,” he said.

“I've just started training to pilot during my leave periods. So, bringing boats into Coleraine Pilots have the job of navigating ships through the tricky bar mouth and up the narrow river Bann.

“Me and a couple of other guys have started training up. It will be great to close that loop.”

Captain Matt was speaking to the Chronicle aboard the Sir David Attenborough – better known perhaps as Boaty McBoatface - last week during a stop off in Belfast.

The £200m vessel is part of a major Government effort keep Britain at the forefront of world-leading research in Antarctica and the Arctic.

