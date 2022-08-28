Arson attack in Ballymoney

Police are appealing for information following a report of arson at the Crescent area of Ballymoney on Saturday 27th August.

Shortly before midnight, it was reported that two cars parked outside a house in the area were set alight with both vehicles damaged during the incident.

It was reported that a man and a woman, both aged in their 30s and two teenage boys were inside the property but were not injured.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2334 27/08/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .