Man dies after Mosside hit-and-run incident

Detectives investigating a serious hit-and-run road traffic collision in the Mosside area of Ballycastle can confirm a male in his 20s has died.

Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “The collision on the Moyarget Road was reported to police on Sunday August 21 around 10.20pm.

“A man and a woman had been walking along the road when there was a collision with a van. The driver of the van drove off from the scene without stopping to check on the injured people.

“Sadly, the male, 23-year-old Stefan Morrow, from the Coleraine area, has since passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained due to the collision. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“To date, we have arrested two males in their 30s, one who has been released unconditionally and a second who has been released on bail, pending further enquiries as part of our investigation.

“At this time I would like to make a renewed appeal for information and ask any witnesses to come forward to police.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who was on the Moyarget Road between 10pm and 10.20pm on Sunday, 21st August and who may have dash-cam or any mobile footage of the collision which could help our investigation.”

Police can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 2001 of 21/08/22. A report can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/