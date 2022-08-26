Schools celebrate GCSE exam results

Tears and hugs of joy for Nicole, with her mum Collette Hawthorn, after getting the GCSE results she needed at Our Lady of Lourdes School. WK34KC08BM

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Friday 26 August 2022 9:33

CONGRATULATIONS to all our local students who received their GCSE exam results this week.

Whatever your grades, you can be very proud of your achievements in what were unprecedented times.

It was a tough ask for young people to remain focused in the midst of a pandemic but they did it and for that they all deserve enormous credit.

Enjoy what's left of the summer before embarking on the next stage of your life.

Again, congratulations to you all.

Don't forget, The Chronicle newspaper will have reports and photos from all our local schools, out on Tuesday morning...

