Royal Mail workers take part in industrial action

Friday 26 August 2022 12:10

ROYAL Mail workers who are members of the Communication Workers Union have taken part in industrial action in Coleraine on Friday.

Friday 26 August 2022 12:10

ROYAL Mail workers who are members of the Communication Workers Union have taken part in industrial action in Coleraine on Friday.

They are among over 100,000 postal workers across the UK taking action in a dispute over pay.

It is the first of four days of industrial action, with walk-outs also taking place on August 31 as well as September 8-9.

