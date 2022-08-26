Getting crafty for the Bank Holiday weekend

This weekend local maker Fiona Shannon is hosting an Open Studio and Pottery Sale at Flowerfield Arts Centre, in Portstewart from 11am-4pm, as part of the final week of August Craft Month.

This is a great opportunity to call in and see her at work as well as pick up some beautiful ceramic tableware.

The event is free to attend, and would be the perfect way to support your local craft makers this bank holiday weekend.

Fiona graduated from the Ulster University Belfast in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in Contemporary Applied Art specialising in Ceramics. She developed her knowledge and expertise further on the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland’s Ceramics Skills and Design Course graduating in 2016.

Her studio is based in Portstewart and she has exhibited in a number of galleries throughout Ireland including the National Craft Gallery Kilkenny, The Cowshed Gallery Phoenix Park Dublin, The Blue Egg Gallery Wexford and exhibited internationally at the International Ceramics Expo, Liling, China.