Delays expected because of parade

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Friday 26 August 2022 8:33

Road users are being advised to expect delays in Portrush on Saturday August 27 due to a planned parade.

Portrush town will be closed to traffic between 12 noon and 5.30pm.

Please be advised that parade buses should use the Gateside Road to enter the town and offload on the Ballywillan Road. 

There will also be morning and evening feeder parades across Causeway Coast and Glens district area.

This includes Coleraine, Portstewart, Ballymoney, Limavady, Ballycastle, Bushmills, Rasharkin, Dunloy, Kilrea, Garvagh and Armoy.

These parades should cause minimal disruption but if you can seek an alternative route for your journey, please do so.

 

 

