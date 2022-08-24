Second arrest

Second arrest
By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

Wednesday 24 August 2022 8:55

Detectives investigating a serious road traffic collision in Ballycastle have made a second arrest.

The 31-year-old man arrested remains in police custody at this time.

The police investigation into the hit-and-run collision in which a man and a woman were struck by a van on the Moyarget Road, Mosside on Sunday, 21st August at around 10.20pm is continuing.

Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance to date in terms of eyewitness reports and we are particularly keen to view any more footage taken in the area around that time. This could be dashcam, mobile, CCTV or doorbell camera footage.

We can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 2001 21/08/22.”

