Man released on bail

A 31-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating a serious road traffic collision in Ballycastle on Sunday, 21 August has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.



The police investigation into the hit-and-run collision where a man and a woman were struck by a van on the Moyarget Road at around 10.20pm is continuing.



Witnesses or anyone who captured dash-cam footage in the area at around the time of the collision is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 2001 of 21/08/22.