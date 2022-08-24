Man released on bail

Man released on bail
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Wednesday 24 August 2022 9:43

A 31-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating a serious road traffic collision in Ballycastle on Sunday, 21 August has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

The police investigation into the hit-and-run collision where a man and a woman were struck by a van on the Moyarget Road at around 10.20pm is continuing.

Witnesses or anyone who captured dash-cam footage in the area at around the time of the collision is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 2001 of 21/08/22.

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344