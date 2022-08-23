WATCH: Fairy Thorn Festival returns

The Kilrea Fairy Thorn Festival was revived at the weekend after a spell of being out of the local community’s annual calendar of events.

One of the festival’s main sponsors was local company, Hutchinson Engineering.

CEO, Mark Hutchinson said the local business was delighted to see the festival’s return and he was delighted to be able to support it as a main sponsor.

Mark’s mother and local historian, Pearl Hutchinson was given the honour of opening the 2022 Festival at a gala ceremony at the Fairhill in the town on Friday August 19.