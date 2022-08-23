Man released on bail pending further enquiries

Man released on bail pending further enquiries
By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

Tuesday 23 August 2022 0:14

A 34 year old man arrested by detectives investigating a serious road traffic collision in Ballycastle on Sunday 21 August has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

The police investigation into the hit and run collision in which a man and a woman were struck by a van on the Moyarget Road at around 10.20pm is continuing.

Witnesses or anyone who captured dashcam footage in the area at around the time of the collision is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 2001 21/08/22.

