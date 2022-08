Motorists are being advised to expect delays in Rasharkin this evening (Friday) due to a planned parade.



The parade will be leaving the Turnpike on Church Road at 7pm.

A number of roads in and around the village will be closed for a time, with local diversions in place between 6.30pm and 9pm.



There may be some disruption to traffic, so if you can seek an alternative route to avoid any potential delays, please do so.