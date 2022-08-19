Local heroes at Kilrea Fairy Thorn Festival

With a packed schedule of fun and entertainment on the programme for Kilrea’s returning Fairy Thorn Festival this weekend (Fri 19 – Sun 21 August), the pace slows a little on the Sunday afternoon with a gathering of some of the town’s most inspirational and successful artisans.

Adventurer Hannah Shields, perhaps best known for reaching the summit of Mount Everest, renowned poet Clare McCotter, and Kilrea historian Pearl Hutchinson will lead the talks at the Arts & Culture Showcase on Sunday 21st at 1pm in the Town Hall.

Local artists Adrian Margey, Conor Larkin and more will display some of their latest work, while harpist Helena Dallat O’Driscoll keeps the audience entertained throughout.

Andrew Hickey, Chairperson of the Kilrea Community & Fairy Thorn Association, said: “An integral part of our planning for the return of the Fairy Thorn Festival was the involvement of people from the town, and we are delighted to be able to showcase just some of the local talent Kilrea has to offer at this event.

“It promises to be an informative and educational afternoon and has already generated great interest in the lead up to the festival opening on Friday evening.”

Find out more about the festival and the programme of events on Kilrea Fairy Thorn Festival – 19th – 21st August 2022 (thefairythorn.com) and the festival’s facebook and Instagram pages.

Main sponsors of the Fairy Thorn Festival 2022 are Donaghy Bros, Europa Foods, Hutchinson Engineering, KRD Credit Union, and McIntyre’s Tools & Equipment.

For pictures from the event make sure of your copy of the Chronicle, out on Tuesday!