Covid-19 related deaths: week ending August 12

Latest figures published today by NISRA show that eight deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in Week 32 ending 12 August 2022. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to 12 August 2022 has now reached 4,815. Of these, 3,358 (69.7%) took place in hospital, 1,002 (20.8%) in care homes and 455 (9.4%) at residential addresses, hospices or other locations.

Separate analysis, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 12 August 2022 (week 32 2022) was 301, 35 less than in week 31 of 2022 and 18 more than the 5-year average (2017-2021) of 283.

There were 16 deaths registered that had Covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate, three fewer than the previous week and accounting for 5.3% of the 301 deaths registered in week 32. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered since the start of the pandemic is 4,809 up to 12 August 2022.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for 73.9% of the 4,809 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 12 August 2022.