High street heroes - Coleraine wins award

Coleraine and Newtownards have jointly scooped the prestigious High Street of the Year award, battling High Streets across Northern Ireland for the coveted prize, while Wardens of Newtownards received the sought-after Overall Retailer of the Year award and Shauna Corrigan from McGrane’s in Keady being voted Northern Irelands best retail employee.

Over ten thousand votes were cast for Retail NI’s High Street Heroes awards, with old favourites and new faces picking up gold, silver, and bronze across a range of categories. The initiative shone a light on Northern Ireland’s independent retailers, with the public choosing their favourite retailers in an online vote.

In an exclusive reception at Hinch Distillery, retailers across the region were celebrated with Chill Off-Licence in Derry/Londonderry, Harkins Pharmacy in Maghera and Murrays Nearby in Cullyhanna all picking up gold. Northern Ireland Office Minister Lord Caine addressed the event.

High Street Heroes NI was a joint initiative from Retail NI and Belfast Live supported by Camelot and Voice for Locals.

More on this story in this and next week's Chronicle...