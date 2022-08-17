Pick up a copy of the paper now

Sport is making the news on both the front and back pages of this week's Chronicle.

Our lead story is a warning from NW200 supremo Mervyn Whyte that the high profile event could be in danger unless it attracts more support from the local council.

He says the annual road race is at a 'crossroads' and suggests a number of ways in which Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council might help.

On the back page, meanwhile, we reflect on Coleraine's blistering start to the new season courtesy of a 3-1 home defeat of Cliftonville.

Elsewhere, in news, we meet the local couple who have just celebrated 66 years of wedded bliss and look at what the future holds for Portrush's Dunluce Centre following the recent fire.

The paper also boasts a good number of photos from the weekend's Apprentice Boys annual parade.

As well as news from the Showgrounds, we have extensive coverage as the GAA championship season swings into action and feature news and results from all our local clubs.

All this and much, much more in this week's Chronicle, in shops now...