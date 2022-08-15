Team complete North Channel crossing

A local lifeguard has led a remarkable 38mile crossing of the North Channel using nothing more than paddle power.

Carl Russell completed the passage from Campbeltown to Cushendall on Thursday evening alongside his brother Jamie Russell and friends Connell McBrearty and Colm Watters.

The team, which is raising money for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and the RNLI, set off at 11.10am from Scotland and arrived at Red Bay RNLI station 10 hours and 45 minutes later.

They believe they may have set a new record for open water prone paddling.

Carl said the group used the channel's notoriously strong tides to their advantage but risked missing their destination as strong currents pushed them south towards Larne.

Several of them also suffered stings from lions main jellyfish.

The quartet are well on their way reaching a £10,000 fundraising target split 50/50 between the two charities

If you want to donate or learn more about the team's incredible effort visit www.gofundme.com/f/channel-38