Police investigate 'serious assault'

Detectives are investigating a serious assault in the Gorteen Crescent area of Limavady on Friday 12th August.



At around 6.20pm, officers responded to a report that a male was being attacked by a number of individuals armed with bats.



The victim, who’s in his 20s, sustained facial injuries including a suspected fractured jaw.

A 40-year-old man was subsequently arrested and remains in police custody at present.

Police enquiries are ongoing and detectives are asking witnesses or anyone who may have any information which could assist the investigation, to please call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1343 of 12/08/22.

Officers are especially keen to speak with a male driving a white Mercedes vehicle who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the incident.



Information can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via the independent Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/