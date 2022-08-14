Five people are arrested following incident at Castlerock train station

Police have arrested five people following an altercation at Castlerock Train station yesterday evening, Saturday 13 August.

Inspector Cummings said: “At approximately 6.40pm, we received a report that a fight involving approximately 40 people had broken out on a train and spilled onto the platform.

“A member of Translink staff was assaulted during the incident and damage was caused to a car parked in the vicinity of the station.

“A 22-year-old man and two women aged 39 and 64 were arrested on suspicion of common assault and a 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“All remain in police custody at this time.

“A 30-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, has been given a community resolution notice

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information in relation to it, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1628 of 13/08/22.”

