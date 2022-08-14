Community resolution notices issued

By Damian Mullan

Sunday 14 August 2022

A 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to an incident at Castlerock train station on Saturday evening has been released unconditionally.
A 64-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of common assault has been released without charge.
A man aged 30 arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and a woman aged 39 arrested on suspicion of common assault have been given a community resolution notice and 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of common assault, has been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

 

