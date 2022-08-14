Academic makes the news with top award

A COLERAINE based academic has receive a prestigious teaching award.

Dr Colm Murphy, Ulster University's Subject Leader of Media, Film and Journalism has been recognised nationally with a National Teaching Fellow award for 2022.

Dr Murphy has worked in higher education for 23 years, and throughout this time, his focus has been on how to make journalism education more relevant in the digital age.

He chairs the National Council for the Training of Journalists’ (NCTJ) education group and drives its international strategy.

His focus has been on transforming journalism education nationally and internationally to ensure it keeps pace with technology and attracts a more diverse range of students.

Colum led the development of Ulster University’s £6.5m Media Centre in Coleraine and co-led the £3.6m EU Honeycomb Digital Media project.

On receiving his award, Dr Colm Murphy said: “Excellently trained journalists from more diverse backgrounds are needed more than ever globally to act as watchdogs for the public.

“This award endorses my strategic leadership locally at Ulster University, nationally and internationally in ensuring that reporters have the relevant education, skills and resilience, to fulfil this critical role in a rapidly changing profession.

“It will help my colleagues and I get the backing to further develop and distribute our award-winning educational resources to enhance the safety and resilience of reporters, particularly those working internationally in some of the world’s most dangerous places.”

ProVice Chancellor Professor Odette Hutchinson, added: “As Head of School for the School of Media, Film and Journalism, Colm has helped transform our institutional capacity for the development of a leading industry aligned student experience through securing the investment and delivery of key strategic projects.

“Colm has always gone above and beyond the requirements of his formal job roles to champion Learning and Teaching excellence, the student experience, through his own work and by supporting and developing excellence in others.

“I am delighted that his commitment to his field and to our students has been recognised nationally in the form of a National Teaching Fellowship.”