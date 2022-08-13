Door to the past

THE National Trust has used historic photos to reconstruct a doorway beside the famous ‘Lion's Gate’ entrance to Downhill Demesne.

The elaborate gateway to the estate best known for its cliff-top Mussenden Temple, was the subject of a planning application from the charity which was approved this week.

Because the entrance is classed as ‘listed building’, consent is needed to carry out alterations.

And the Trust is seeking to reinstate a doorway alongside the main iron-work gate.

“Works are proposed to increase aesthetics of the Lions Gate bringing it back to its original intended form and increasing the security of the site,” the application states.

Accompanying documents describe how the work will reinstate a previously removed pedestrian entrance door.

It has been constructed to replicate the original from “historic photographic evidence” held by the National Trust.

“The proposed work aims to respect the character of the structure and the wider demesne,” the report states.

The Mussenden Temple and Downhill Ruins sit in a 416 acre estate owned by the charity.

Managed primarily for conservation, it's monuments, walking trails and spectacular views attract thousands of visitors every year.

The Demesne was created in the 1770s by Dr Frederick Hervey, the Bishop of Derry and 4th Earl of Bristol.

The Earl Bishop, as he was known, added Mussende Temple 1783.

Alongside the ruined Downhill House and temple, attractions include the Black Glen, Port Vantage, the Mausoleum and walled Garden.

Historically access was through the Bishops and Lions Gates on Mussenden Road.

The big cats that sit atop the gateposts are not lions but remodelled representation of ounces - heraldic beasts similar to lynxes or leopards.