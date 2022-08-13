Contact centre volunteer appeal

COLERAINE Area Child Contact Centre provides a vital service for children from separated families to meet up with a parent or family member they no longer live with in a safe neutral child friendly environment.

CACCC is looking to recruit more volunteers and is particularly looking for people aged over 18 who are willing to give a Tuesday afternoon and or Saturday morning for a minimum of one session a month at The Centre in Coleraine based at The House, Abbey Street.

“Tuesday afternoons are particularly low in volunteers and we value male volunteers who are essential to make dads feel at ease,” commented a spokesperson.

“Ballycastle Child Contact centre needs volunteers on Saturday mornings.

“The volunteer will be fully trained and supported throughout.

“The purpose is to support the co-ordinator as CACCC provides a safe place for children from separated families to spend time with the parent or family member they no longer live with.

“This can be a tumultuous time in a child's life with conflicting emotions as they try to make sense of what has happened.

“Volunteers support both resident parents and contact parents so their child and is reassured and can see their parent in a safe neutral environment. The hope is that as trust is rebuilt and communication improved that the centre is used as a stepping stone into more normal arrangements in the community,” added the spokesperson.

CACCC looks forward to hearing from anyone who would consider this and would like to discuss further by phoning Emma on 07899792958