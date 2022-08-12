Covid-19 related deaths: week ending August 5

Latest figures published today by NISRA show that 10 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in Week 31 ending 5 August 2022. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to 5 August 2022 has now reached 4,798. Of these, 3,347 (69.8%) took place in hospital, 1,000 (20.8%) in care homes and 451 (9.4%) at residential addresses, hospices or other locations.

Separate analysis, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 5 August 2022 (week 31 2022) was 336, 15 less than in week 30 of 2022 and 47 more than the 5-year average (2017-2021) of 289.

There were 19 deaths registered that had Covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate, 3 fewer than the previous week and accounting for 5.7% of the 336 deaths registered in week 31. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered since the start of the pandemic is 4,793 up to 5 August 2022.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for 73.9% of the 4,793 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 5 August 2022.