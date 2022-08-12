Alleged sexual assault: 20-year-old man arrested

Detectives investigating an alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl on the Ballinteer Road in the Macosquin area of Coleraine have arrested a 20-year-old man.

The man has been bailed pending further enquiries.



The incident is believed to have occurred at a large social event on Saturday August 6 just before midnight.



Detective Sergeant Tracy McDonald said: “Enquiries remain ongoing. We are keen to speak with two males; a 17 year old male approximately 5’4 with brown hair wearing a red shirt and a male approximately 18 years old with blonde hair, who may have information relating to this incident.



“We are appealing to anyone who was in attendance at this event, and has information which may help our investigation to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1213 of 07/08/22.



“Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”