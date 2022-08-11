DUP Mayor blasted for refusing civic welcome for Camogs

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens DUP mayor has been criticised for refusing to hold a reception for Antrim's all Ireland wining Camogie team.

The county's premiere juniors triumphed over Ulster rivals Armagh at Croke Park last Sunday.

At Tuesday's meeting of the full council, several members called for their achievement to be recognised.

However Sinn Fein's Leanne Peacock said that since vast majority lived in the borough, she was “very disappointed” that mayor Ivor Wallace had refused an official civic reception.

