Police and the family of 75 year old Ivor Jones are becoming increasingly concerned for his whereabouts.

Ivor, who was last seen in the Old Mill Grange area of Portstewart on Wednesday 10th August, was last seen wearing a navy t-shirt, jeans, a body warmer style top and a cap.

He is described as 6 foot in height and of slim build.

If anyone has any information that may assist please contact Police quoting reference 2065 10/08/22.