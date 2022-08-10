Walk this way....

AFTER a year off in 2020 and reduced programme the following year, Castlerock Walkfest is back.

Now in its 13th year, the walking festival is expected to be bigger and better than ever, attracting hikers from across Northern Ireland and beyond.

The event is supported by the National Trust who lead a walk and provide access to a normally closed area and to the Downhill Demesne.

Help also comes from Translink who provide a bus to transport hill walkers to their start points, and from the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT) who lead a walk.

This year there are a variety of walks, including the 10,000 step walk for Fitbit users and others, the Giant’s Sconce, a moderate walk offering superb views of the Bann Estuary and the hills towards Limavady, and for the next generation of walkers, a family event.

There are eleven different walks in total, ranging from gentle to challenging. There are three hill walks all with spectacular North Coast views, one from Bellarena across Binevenagh to Castlerock, one across Altikeeragh hill to Castlerock and one across and around Binevenagh.

The ever-popular Grangemore Dunes walk explores the most ancient dunes in Ireland located alongside the Bann.

For those interested in local history, join a walk focused on the history of Castlerock, how the railway influenced its development and C S Lewis’s holiday location, or a walk informing participants about the eccentric Earl Bishop Hervey who built Mussenden Temple.

Learn Nordic Walking, the health walking technique that exercises upper body muscles as well as leg muscles, led by a qualified trainer with poles provided.

In addition, photographers can compete in our WalkFest photographic competition, open to all walkers.

For more details about the walks and rules for the photo competition, see the website www.castlerockwalkfest.co.uk or Facebook page Castlerock Walkfest 2022. Please note, all walks must be booked in advance.