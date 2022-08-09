Police appeal for information following Dunluce Centre fire

Police are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a fire at a building in Portrush.



Sergeant McCrystal said: “Shortly before 9.20pm yesterday, Monday 8th August, officers received and responded to a report of a fire at the Dunluce Centre at Sandhill Drive in the town.



“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze which has resulted in damage being caused to a soft play area inside the building.



“Fortunately, there no one was inside the premises at the time of the incident and there were no reports of any injuries.



“It’s believed at this stage that the fire was started after access was gained to the building via a vent on the lower ground floor.



“Our enquiries into this incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist us, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to contact 101, and quote reference number 2014 of 08/08/22.”



Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/