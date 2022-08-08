Firefighters attend incident at Portrush's Dunluce Centre

AROUND 50 firefighters have attended the scene of a blaze at the Dunluce Centre in Portrush on Monday night.

A number of fire engines attended the incident after the alarm was raised around 8.30pm.

It's believed fire engines from Portrush, Coleraine, Portstewart and Ballymoney were in attendance at the former tourist attraction, along with an aerial appliance from Londonderry.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have asked members of the public to stay away from the area whilst firefighting operations continue.