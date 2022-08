An 18-year-old man has been charged over the suspected sexual assault of a teenage girl in Ballymoney.

Police received a report that the girl had been attacked close to a leisure centre in the town between 4pm and 6pm on Thursday.

They have charged the man the offence of sexual activity with a child between 13 and 16 years of age.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday.