Covid-19 related deaths: week ending July 29

Latest figures published today by NISRA show that 20 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in Week 30 ending 29 July 2022. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to 29 July 2022 has now reached 4,785. Of these, 3,336 (69.7%) took place in hospital, 1,000 (20.9%) in care homes and 449 (9.4%) at residential addresses, hospices or other locations.

Separate analysis, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 29 July 2022 (week 30 2022) was 351, 11 more than in week 29 of 2022 and 70 more than the 5-year average (2017-2021) of 281.

There were 22 deaths registered which had Covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate, 5 less than the previous week (after rising for four consecutive weeks) and accounting for 6.3% of the 351 deaths registered in week 30. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered since the start of the pandemic is 4,774 up to 29 July 2022.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for 73.9% of the 4,774 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 29 July 2022.