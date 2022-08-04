Blast from the past!

Coleraine chairman Jack Doherty overseeing work on the new strip back in the day.

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

ON the eve of a new season and following the unveiling of Coleraine's new strip we happened to come across this old pic' in our files.

Taken in what looks like Huey and Henderson sports shop at the bottom of Bridge Street in Coleraine, it features then Bannsiders chairman Jack Doherty overseeing work on the team's latest shirt.

Who else do you think is in the photo and who wants to guess the year?

Answers on a postcard...

