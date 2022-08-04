Appeal for information after Portrush assault

Appeal for information after Portrush assault
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

Detectives are appealing for information following an assault in Portrush on Tuesday evening (August 2).
Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Sometime between midnight and 1am, a woman was set upon and assaulted by three men in the Ballywillin Road area of the town.
“The woman sustained a serious injury during the attack.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have dash-cam/CCTV footage, or to anyone who saw a small dark blue van in the area, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 903 of 03/08/22.”
“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/"

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Coleraine Chronicle

2 Lodge Road, Coleraine

BT52 1NB

Tel: 028 7034 3344