Appeal for information after Portrush assault

Detectives are appealing for information following an assault in Portrush on Tuesday evening (August 2).

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “Sometime between midnight and 1am, a woman was set upon and assaulted by three men in the Ballywillin Road area of the town.

“The woman sustained a serious injury during the attack.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have dash-cam/CCTV footage, or to anyone who saw a small dark blue van in the area, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 903 of 03/08/22.”

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/"