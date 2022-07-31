PSNI investigate circumstances surrounding injuries to male

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding injuries sustained by a man in the Ann Street area of Ballycastle on Saturday, July 30.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: "A report was received of this injured male shortly after 8.20pm. He was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries and remains in a serious condition.

"Enquiries remain ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage. The number to call is 101 quoting reference 1672 of 30/7/22."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.