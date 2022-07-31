Plenty of wind still in Red Sails Festival

WERE you one of the thousands who visited Portstewart last week for the annual Red Sails Festival?



You're maybe in this photograph, taken by Chris Roberts, during BBC Radio Ulster presenter Hugo Duncan's by now customary appearance.

After an absence of several years - thanks Covid - normal service was resumed, much to organisers' relief.

And, no doubt, to the resort's many businesses whose tills were ringing over the six days.

Which is exactly how it should be.

Congratulations to all the volunteers who help put on the festival each year.

See you all in 12 months' time.

