Covid-19 related deaths: week ending July22

Latest figures published today by NISRA show that 19 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in Week 29 ending 22 July 2022. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to 22 July 2022 has now reached 4,761. Of these, 3,321 (69.8%) took place in hospital, 995 (20.9%) in care homes and 445 (9.3%) at residential addresses, hospices or other locations.

Separate analysis, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 22 July 2022 (week 29 2022) was 340, 91 more than in week 28 of 2022 and 50 more than the 5-year average (2017-2021) of 290.

There were 27 deaths registered which had Covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate, the same number as the previous week (after rising for four consecutive weeks) and accounting for 7.9% of the 340 deaths registered in week 29. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered since the start of the pandemic is 4,752 up to 22 July 2022.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for 73.9% of the 4,752 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 22 July 2022.