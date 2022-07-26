The Chronicle in shops now

Plenty happening in your local area this week.

Front page focuses on the shock resignation of a Sinn Fein councillor and a PSNI appeal for information about Dean Patton, ten years after his disappearance.

Inside, we reflect on the death of Paul Rowlands in Portrush and look at proposals for the introduction of social housing on the former Catering College site in Portrush.

There's all the usual features, such as Down Memory Lane, the latest arts and entertainment news and a bumper sports section featuring latest news from the SuperCupNI which started on Monday.

We also preview next weekend's Armoy Road Races and chat to local bowler Ian McClure who is off to his SIXTH Commonwealth Games this week.

Pick up your copy now...

