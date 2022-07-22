Covid-19 related deaths: week ending July 15

Latest figures published today by NISRA show that 26 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in Week 28 ending 15 July 2022. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to 15 July 2022 has now reached 4,738. Of these, 3,303 (69.7%) took place in hospital, 993 (21.0%) in care homes and 442 (9.3%) at residential addresses, hospices or other locations.

Separate analysis, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 15 July 2022 (week 28 2022) was 249, 66 less than in week 27 of 2022 and 11 less than the 5-year average (2017-2021) of 260.

The number of deaths registered with Covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate rose for the fourth consecutive week, accounting for 27 (10.8%) of the 249 deaths registered in week 28. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered since the start of the pandemic is 4,725 up to 15 July 2022.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for 73.8% of the 4,725 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 15 July 2022.