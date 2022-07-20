The Chronicle has The Twelfth covered

This week's edition boasts a 25 page special on the annual parades

Orangemen in Coleraine on The Twelfth morning before leaving for the main demonstration in Limavady.

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

damianmullan@hotmail.co.uk

MAKE sure and pick up your copy of this week's Chronicle newspaper for a special supplement on this year's Twelfth of July demonstrations.

We had photographers out and about on the day to capture the sights and sounds of the annual event.

Our 25-page special features photographs from Coleraine, Bushmills, Ballymoney, Garvagh, Kilrea and Limavady.

The papers are still in the shops so grab your copy now...

